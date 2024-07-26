Four-Vehicle Pileup Injures Three People Near Buffalo

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A four-vehicle crash in Wright County Friday morning injured three people.

The crash happened on Highway 55 at Wright County Road 12 just before 7:00 a.m.

The vehicles were all traveling eastbound on Highway 55 just outside of Buffalo when they collided.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 58-year-old David Nelson of Eden Valley, 51-year-old Shannon Dukowitz of Annandale, and 38-year-old Cory Slentz of Albertville all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

