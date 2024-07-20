One Person Hurt In Motorcycle Crash

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they crashed their motorcycle on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Yamaha Motorcycle ridden by 49-year-old Rick Gronseth of Benson was going west on Highway 9 at about 7:00 p.m. Authorities say Gronseth was ejected from his bike and went into the north ditch.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says he was not wearing a helmet.

