Brainerd Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash Friday

PALMER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd woman was hurt in a crash between her minivan and a pickup Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 25 in Sherburne County's Palmer Township. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just after 12:00 p.m.

Troopers say a van driven by 47-year-old Lori Caddy and a pickup driven by 23-year-old Braden Caddy of Brainerd were both southbound on Highway 25 when they collided.

Lori Caddy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Braden Caddy was not hurt.

LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects Let's take a walk down a very groovy memory lane and ponder some of the things that made life easy, fun and undeniably cool in the '70s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz