Foley Crash Sends One Person To The Hospital
GILMANTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Foley on Friday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:45 p.m. an SUV driven by 45-year-old Jessica Olson of Otsego was going south on Highway 55. Meanwhile, a van driven by 23-year-old Alyssa Painschab of Maple Lake was stopped at a stop sign on east 55th Street Northeast.
Painschab started to drive through the intersection when she and Olson's vehicles crashed. Olson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Painschab was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota
Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures