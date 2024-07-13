Foley Crash Sends One Person To The Hospital

GILMANTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Foley on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:45 p.m. an SUV driven by 45-year-old Jessica Olson of Otsego was going south on Highway 55. Meanwhile, a van driven by 23-year-old Alyssa Painschab of Maple Lake was stopped at a stop sign on east 55th Street Northeast.

Painschab started to drive through the intersection when she and Olson's vehicles crashed. Olson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Painschab was not hurt in the crash.

