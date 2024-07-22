California Woman Dies in Sherburne County Crash

California Woman Dies in Sherburne County Crash

photo by Andy Brownell

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash in Elk River killed a California woman and injured four others.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at the intersection of Gary Street on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was eastbound on Highway 10 and a car was westbound on Highway 10, making a left turn onto Gary Street when the vehicles collided.

A passenger in the car, 36-year-old Ashley Jones of Mountain Ranch, California was killed in the crash.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Chase Bosshardt of Toquerville, Utah was brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, 46-year-old Jermarquis Echols of Afton, and his passengers, 17-year-old Elliana Echols and 45-year-old Jennifer Reich of Stillwater were all taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

