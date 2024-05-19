SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sunday was a great day to run, bike, and swim in Sartell. The 42nd Annual Apple Multisport Festival took place at the Sartell-St. Stephen High School.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

In the past, the event was only a duathlon but organizer Active Central Minnesota added a Relay Marathon, Cycling Team Time Trial, and a Triathlon for this year. Multi-Sport Race Director Heather Corcoran says their triathlon has a different twist:

"The thing that's really nice about a pool triathlon, those are pretty rare, and so if you are new to triathlon and the thought of jumping into a lake and swimming with, you know, with 50 other bodies in the same heat is scary to you. To start a triathlon career in the pool is very, it kind of takes the edge off."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

She says the festival is geared towards adults but they do make some exceptions:

"This is an adult event but it's very important for the sport of, all of these sports, triathlon, duathlon, cycling, marathoning, it's important to have the younger generation and so we do allow kids as young as 15 to register."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Corcoran says duathlons have been declining nationwide so they added the multisport offerings to broaden the festival's appeal. Over 170 people took part in the various races which was about a 35% increase from past years.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.