42nd Annual Apple Multisport Festival Offers Unique Opportunity [PHOTOS]
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sunday was a great day to run, bike, and swim in Sartell. The 42nd Annual Apple Multisport Festival took place at the Sartell-St. Stephen High School.
In the past, the event was only a duathlon but organizer Active Central Minnesota added a Relay Marathon, Cycling Team Time Trial, and a Triathlon for this year. Multi-Sport Race Director Heather Corcoran says their triathlon has a different twist:
"The thing that's really nice about a pool triathlon, those are pretty rare, and so if you are new to triathlon and the thought of jumping into a lake and swimming with, you know, with 50 other bodies in the same heat is scary to you. To start a triathlon career in the pool is very, it kind of takes the edge off."
She says the festival is geared towards adults but they do make some exceptions:
"This is an adult event but it's very important for the sport of, all of these sports, triathlon, duathlon, cycling, marathoning, it's important to have the younger generation and so we do allow kids as young as 15 to register."
Corcoran says duathlons have been declining nationwide so they added the multisport offerings to broaden the festival's appeal. Over 170 people took part in the various races which was about a 35% increase from past years.
