Sartell Apple Duathlon Officially A Go This May

SARTELL -- Considered the oldest multisport event in Minnesota, the Sartell Apple Duathlon is coming back this year.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but organizers are excited to welcome back racers.

Get our free mobile app

Race Director Evin Haukos says they know people are eager to get out and do something fun, especially as the weather warms up.

One thing we are realizing is people need health, exercise and events. We are social people and this has been hard on people and we are trying to get that back. We've proven we can have these races in a safe manner and we will continue to push for that.

The Apple Duathlon is a bike and run course that features both long and short distance races and a 5K Family Fun Run.

Haukos says after watching so many events get canceled last year, their community partners have stepped up to offer a no risk registration policy to encourage everyone to get out and move.

If anyone signs up and for any reason you need a full refund, we will take care of you. We are pretty much the only organization in the Midwest doing this right now. We want to take care of our athletes and just want people to run and get out.

Haukos says they have safe racing protocol in place to help athletes feel comfortable on race day.

The event will take place on May 22nd starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Sartell Middle School. Early bird registration is available through April.