Grandma's Marathon is one of the biggest events in the Twin Ports every year and for good reason!

The races began decades ago and since, has become a huge part of the culture in Duluth. It brings thousands of people together for one weekend each summer.

It isn't just one marathon either! Grandma's has a 5K, which usually takes place the night before the big race, and a half marathon. There is truly a race for everyone.

The whole weekend is one big party, too. There is a famous all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner prior to the full and half marathon races and live music, vendors and food.

There is so much more to Grandma's Marathon than meets the eye. It truly is amazing when you dive deep into the history of the race and those that take part.

I've gathered what I consider the most interesting facts about Grandma's Marathon. Take a look at those 19 facts below!

19 Fun Facts About Grandma's Marathon Weekend