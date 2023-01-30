A couple who were at the Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend are searching for a missing engagement ring.

Jed Rusk took to Facebook on Sunday to ask for help in relocating the ring:

Might be a long shot, but my wife misplaced her engagement ring while at the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. We are guessing it slipped off when she took off her glove at some point.

The ring is gold with a round diamond and a band that features smaller diamonds.

Facebook jumped to action sharing the post over 700 times and people were offering up comments on best practices for locating a ring, and wishing them luck in their search.

I know I feel like a finger is missing from my hand if I don't have my ring on, so I can only imagine how this woman feels. The best case scenario is that someone found it, and they just so happen to see this post online and can get the ring back to its rightful owner.

Here is the full post from Jed and Rachel Rusk, if you happen to have found the ring, or know someone who did, please reach out to them.

