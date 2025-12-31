Deer are shedding their antlers earlier than normal this winter. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says deer usually shed their antlers in January or February but he's noticed numerous bucks shedding their antlers already. Schmitt believes the cooler and snowier than normal winter in December is a contributing factor. He indicates bucks with larger racks are shedding their antlers first.

Deer Hunting Season Ends

The deer hunting season comes to an end today in Minnesota with December 31 being the final day of the archery season. Schmitt says as of today 185,209 deer were harvested in the state taking into account all of the seasons. Last year approximately 170,000 deer were shot in the state. Approximately 146,000 deer were shot during the firearms season.

Ice Fishing

Ice fishing in central Minnesota is picking up with cooler weather and solid ice conditions. Schmitt says the recent snow isn't a bad thing for ice conditions, in fact it helps when getting around because it isn't as slippery. He says ice depth isn't uniform so be careful if you'd like to drive larger vehicles on area lakes. Schmitt says there are still some areas with only 8 inches of ice and 10-12 inches is recommended when driving larger vehicles on the ice. He says ATVs and side by sides should be OK.

Northern Minnesota

Northern Minnesota has more ice and we are seeing full size vehicles and trucks along with large ice houses on lakes. Schmitt says the fishing is reportedly great in northern Minnesota right now.

The Bite

Schmitt says those choosing to sit in one place waiting for fish are typically doing better than those who've been moving around. He says that is different that most years. Schmitt believes the lack of snow and clear ice conditions are contributing to that.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.