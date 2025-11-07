The firearms deer hunting opener is Saturday, November 8 in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says deer numbers are high throughout the state and that includes Central Minnesota. Schmitt explains deer numbers are high due to mild winters and less depredation. He says there are permit areas in Central Minnesota were hunters can take up to 3 deer.

Last Minute Suggestions

Last minute deer hunting suggestions from Schmitt include getting your deer license and ammunition ASAP if you haven't done it already. He cautions people to not wait to get your deer license online because systems could be too pressured and things out of your control could happen. Schmitt suggests getting your blaze orange clothing ready as well. He says blaze pink is also permitted.

Weather Impact

The cooler weather expected this weekend is typically a good thing for hunters, according to Schmitt. He says it appears we'll avoid a rain event which will keep hunters in their stand longer. Schmitt the crop is harvested at 80-90% statewide which also helps hunters. He believes it will be a solid start to the deer season.

Duck and Geese Movement

Schmitt says the cooler weather is moving more ducks and geese into northern and central Minnesota. He believes duck and goose hunting in the area has improved for those looking to do that in addition or instead of deer hunting this weekend. Duck hunting continues in the central zone until the end of November.

Fall Fishing

Schmitt says fall fishing is "exceptional" right now. He says fishing from shore in 10-15 feet of water with a jig and minnow have been successful for him in catching walleyes. Schmitt says water temperatures in the 45 degree area which is great for feeding.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.