This week is safe drinking water week thru Saturday. St. Cloud Public Utilities joins communities across North America in celebrating 2026 Drinking Water Week. The city of St. Cloud is recognizing St. Cloud’s dedicated water professionals who work to ensure safe and reliable drinking water is available to residents who need it.

Safe Drinking Water

St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner says most of the work that keeps drinking water safe happens quietly in the background. He says our operators run the treatment process, our lab staff collects and analyzes samples, our maintenance and field crews maintain pipes, pumps and equipment, and our engineers are planning upgrades and improvements.

Uses

Safe and accessible drinking water is used for everything from brushing your teeth to cooking dinner, those everyday routines depend on a system working continuously to deliver safe, reliable drinking water across our community.

Observing Value

In honor of drinking water week, the city of St. Cloud is celebrating the value of clean, safe water, the importance of water infrastructure, and the critical role of water professionals.