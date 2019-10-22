Clear Lake Awarded Loan to Drill New Well for Drinking Water

CLEAR LAKE -- A central Minnesota community is getting a new well for drinking water thanks to some state funding.

Clear Lake will be getting a $1.3-million loan from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to drill a new well and build a well house.

City Clerk Kari Mechtel says their current system was so outdated it was time for an upgrade.

We are one of two, of which I know, nitrate removal systems in the state. Now that process has become obsolete, so it was due time for us to find water that didn't require nitrate removal.

Mechtel says with the loans low-interest rate, it will save some money for taxpayers.

So it's a 1% interest, which over the duration of the loan, will save our taxpayers and users over $111,000.

Mechtel says if things go as scheduled, the new well should start flowing water to all residents by June of next year.

Clear Lake was one of four cities in the state to get a portion of the over $9.5 million awarded by the PFA for water infrastructure projects. Frazee, Montrose and Waverly also received funding.

