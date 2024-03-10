3 People Hurt In Clear Lake Crash

CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a single-car crash near Clear Lake on Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 a.m. a car driven by 20-year-old Develle Britton of Wisconsin was going east on Highway 10 when it left the road and rolled.

Britton, along with two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Abbigayle Bounyavong of St. Cloud, and Tito Smith of Maple Grove, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

