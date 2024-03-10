3 People Hurt In Clear Lake Crash
CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a single-car crash near Clear Lake on Sunday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 a.m. a car driven by 20-year-old Develle Britton of Wisconsin was going east on Highway 10 when it left the road and rolled.
Britton, along with two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Abbigayle Bounyavong of St. Cloud, and Tito Smith of Maple Grove, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures