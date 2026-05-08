LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation says an exit ramp off Highway 10 to Haven Road remains closed this spring.

The westbound Highway 10 exit ramp on the south end of Little Falls closed last December when a truck hauling equipment struck the bridge over Highway 10.

MnDOT says repair work is being completed in two phases.

With warmer weather recently, crews were able to complete the first phase, which used heat straightening to repair damaged steel elements of the bridge.

The second phase of repairs will involve installing specially fabricated steel plates to strengthen the damaged girder and diaphragms.

MnDOT says the repair designs are complete, and crews are waiting for the custom plates to be completed and delivered.

The ramp closure is expected to last until early to mid-June. In the meantime, drivers should continue to use the next exit at Highway 27 to access Little Falls.

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