Get Ready for I-94 Lane Shifts Between Monticello and Albertville
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The final season of road construction on the Interstate 94 Gap project gets underway next week.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says prep work will begin on April 7th with overnight lane shifts in each direction between Monticello and Albertville.
Once the main work gets underway, drivers will see two open lanes in each direction during peak travel times with lane shifts, no shoulders, concrete barriers, and reduced speeds. Crews will be reconstructing and expanding eastbound I-94, including driving lanes, access ramps, and noise walls in Monticello.
The work includes adding a third eastbound lane from west of Highway 25 in Monticello to County Road 19 in Albertville and a noise wall on the north side of westbound I-94 east of Broadway Street in Monticello.
When completed this fall, I-94 will have six lanes in each direction between Clearwater and the Twin Cities and close the gap between Albertville and Monticello.
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