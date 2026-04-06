BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A two-year construction project in Brainerd gets underway this month.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be making improvements to Highway 210 from Baxter Drive to Pine Shores Road.

In mid-April, crews will begin preparing the work zone along eastbound Highway 210 by the east mall.

Starting in mid-May, construction will begin on two roundabouts between 10th and Fifth Avenue NE near the east mall.

Work in 2026 will focus on the east end of the project with the west end of the project, including upgrades to the Mississippi River Bridge, taking place in 2027.

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The entire $46-million project will be completed in November 2027.

MnDOT says Brainerd will remain open for business. Local access will remain open throughout the project, but travelers should anticipate changes and marked detours.

Watch a brief informational video on the Highway 210 project below.

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