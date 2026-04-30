Prepare for Detours in Cambridge With New Road Project Starting

Prepare for Detours in Cambridge With New Road Project Starting

minnesota department of transportation

CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- A two-year road construction project in Cambridge gets underway on Tuesday, forcing traffic to detour around the work zone.

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The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reconstruct Highway 95 from west of Fern Street near the Rum River to east of Dellwood Street, including underground utilities and sidewalks.

The work will prompt through traffic to detour via Cypress Street and Second Avenue SW for westbound traffic and Second Avenue SW and Birch Street South for eastbound traffic.

In late July, crews will move eastward and begin phase two of this year's work to reconstruct Highway 95 from east of Dellwood Street to west of Main Street.

The 2026 portion of this project will continue through mid-October.

In 2027, MnDOT will reconstruct Highway 95 from west of Main Street to east of Fillmore Street. The highway will also be widened in 2027 to four lanes, starting east of Birch Street to its current configuration at Emerson Street.

The $18-million project will be completed in the fall of 2027.

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