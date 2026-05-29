ONAMIA (WJON News) -- Some changes are coming to a road construction project near Mille Lacs Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close access to Highway 27 at Highway 169 north of Onamia starting on Monday.

The closure is the next phase as MnDOT crews build a new roundabout at that intersection.

Through access will remain on Highway 169, but drivers should prepare for lane shifts, narrowed lanes, and the potential for slow-moving traffic, especially during busy periods and weekends.

The three-month project looks to improve safety and access at the intersection, which has a history of severe crashes. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the roundabout is designed to reduce speeds and cut down on high-risk turning movements.

The $4.5-million project includes a four-legged roundabout, the installation of a right-in/right-out entrance at the Veterans Club, a new concrete median with three-quarters access from Highway 169, and the realignment of Twilight Road to and from westbound Highway 27.

Drivers looking to access Highway 27 will be detoured via Mille Lacs County Road 23 through late August.

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