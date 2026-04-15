GARRISON (WJON News) -- Drivers who travel on Highway 169 by Mille Lacs Lake will encounter a detour in the Garrison area this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will improve five miles of Highway 169 from Crow Wing County Road 26 to Pike Avenue.

The six-month, $12.4-million project will reconstruct the highway through Garrison, build a roundabout at Highway 18 and Monroe Street, install new storm sewer, sidewalks, and lighting, and reconfigure some turn lanes.

Starting on April 30th, crews will begin preparing work areas, installing traffic control devices, and mobilizing equipment.

A detour will be put in place after the fishing opener, beginning May 11th and continuing through late fall.

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