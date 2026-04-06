ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who use Interstate 94 will experience some traffic impacts through parts of Stearns County due to some bridge work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a two-year project to update and reconstruct some bridges over the Sauk River.

Starting on Monday, April 13th, and continuing through late May, drivers should expect single-lane and shoulder crossovers east of Highway 71 in Sauk Centre and east of Highway 4 near Melrose. Crews will be making updates to two eastbound bridges, followed by full reconstruction of two westbound bridges in 2027.

Starting in late May and continuing through late October, crews will be resurfacing the eastbound bridge decks, including new approach panels, concrete joints, catch basins, and guardrail.

Drivers will see single-lane head-to-head traffic, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at each bridge location.

MnDOT reminds drivers to use the zipper merge by using both lanes until the single-lane merge point.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz