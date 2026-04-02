BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A major road construction project will force traffic to detour around the work zone this summer.

Starting on April 13th, crews will begin the reconstruction of Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo. There will be periodic lane closures in the first week as crews prepare the work zone and set up the detour route.

Starting on April 21st, Highway 25 will close between Cameron Avenue NE and John Ause Memorial Drive in Buffalo. Through traffic will be forced to detour, but access will be maintained for those who live, work, or visit in the area.

The $11.4-million project includes a full reconstruction of the highway with new roundabouts at Highway 25 and County Road 37, Highway 25 and Caitlin Street, and at County Road 113. Work crews will also add pedestrian improvements and trail connections.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall.

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