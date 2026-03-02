SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house this week for residents to learn more about plans to rebuild Highway 71 in Sauk Centre.

MnDOT is holding the open house on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sauk Centre City Hall.

Members of the community can learn about the project, view preliminary design plans, and ask questions of the project staff members.

MnDOT plans to add two new roundabouts, make improvements to intersections and crossings, create a shared-use path, and replace underground utilities.

MnDOT plans to reconstruct Highway 71 in 2028-2029.

