Highway 169 Improvements are Complete After Six Months of Work

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- As the road construction season comes to an end, drivers will be glad to hear that a major project through Princeton is now completed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes, bridges, and access ramps are now open on Highway 169.

The $7.3-million project repaired and replaced the concrete wearing surface on eight bridges, four in each direction.

The bridges were over North Rum River Drive, the West Branch Rum River, First Street, and South Rum River Drive.

Drivers were forced into single-lane traffic for the duration of the six-month project.

MnDOT says there may be lane or shoulder closures into early November as crews complete finish work.

