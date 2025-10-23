MnDOT Wants Input on Highway 10 Transportation Issues

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your input on future improvements to Highway 10 in central Minnesota.

MnDOT recently launched a Highway 10 corridor study project that will study future safety and access improvements between East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud and the southern border of Little Falls.

The 30 miles of highway have problems with access, mobility, and safety issues.

MnDOT is taking comments through its project page, which looks to identify where there are issues along the corridor.

Numerous at-grade crossings create access challenges and difficult left-turn movements. Traffic signals in St. Cloud and Royalton can affect driver mobility and safety concerns.

MnDOT will use the comments as part of the study analyzing current conditions, future improvements, and land use developments.

