ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has awarded more than $72-million to more than two dozen projects statewide.

The grants will be used to improve freight options, travel time reliability, and economic development.

Among the recipients is Meeker County, which will use $2.7-million through the Transportation Economic Development Program for a Highway 12 and Meeker County Road 34 intersection improvement project.

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is receiving $1.5-million through the Corridors of Commerce Readiness Advancement program for planning and project development to improve Highway 15 from Highway 23 to Highway 10.

LOOK: Remember Staying Home Sick in the ’80s? These Memories Hit Hard Remember the orange popsicles, Bob Barker on The Price Is Right, and Campbell's Chicken & Stars soup? Here’s what it was like to be home sick from school in the 1980s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff