New Grants Aim to Boost Minnesota’s Transportation Infrastructure
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has awarded more than $72-million to more than two dozen projects statewide.
The grants will be used to improve freight options, travel time reliability, and economic development.
Among the recipients is Meeker County, which will use $2.7-million through the Transportation Economic Development Program for a Highway 12 and Meeker County Road 34 intersection improvement project.
The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is receiving $1.5-million through the Corridors of Commerce Readiness Advancement program for planning and project development to improve Highway 15 from Highway 23 to Highway 10.
