ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your input on future improvements to Highway 10 in central Minnesota.

There are three open house meetings scheduled for early December to gather feedback on a study being conducted by MnDOT.

The Highway 10 corridor study project will study future safety and access improvements between East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud and the southern border of Little Falls. The 30 miles of highway have problems with access, mobility, and safety issues.

Numerous at-grade crossings create access challenges and difficult left-turn movements. Traffic signals in St. Cloud and Royalton can affect driver mobility and safety concerns.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Royalton City Hall. The next meeting will be at Watab Town Hall in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, December 4th, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The final public open house will be at the Copper Kitchen in St. Cloud, also on Thursday, December 4th, but from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

MnDOT will use any comments and questions in analyzing current conditions, looking at future improvements, and when considering land use developments.

To learn more, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation's project website.

