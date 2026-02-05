Help Name Minnesota’s Next Fleet of Snowplows
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It's time to cast your votes for the next round of MnDOT snowplow names.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has whittled down the list of more than 6,750 submissions to 30 finalists. Voters can choose up to eight names, one for each MnDOT district in the state.
Staff considered several factors when creating the list of finalists, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable.
Some of the names include "867-530 Brine", "I Got Friends in Snow Places", "K Pop Blizzard Hunter", "LL Cool Blade", and "Walter Whiteout".
Voting will be open through Noon on Friday, February 13th.
This is the sixth Name a Snowplow contest.
