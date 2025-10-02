Community Input Needed for Highway 25 Improvements Next Summer

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is making improvements to Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo next summer.

MnDOT is holding two open house community meetings on Thursday, October 9th, to gather community feedback on the project. An open house for businesses will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and a public open house will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo.

The $15.5-million project is in partnership with Wright County and the cities of Monticello and Buffalo.

It will improve safety, traffic flow, and drainage. The work includes resurfacing, new pipes, improved access to the highway, and roundabouts.

There will be no formal presentations, and people can come and go at their leisure.

To learn more, visit MnDOT's Highway 25 project page.

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn