SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Preparation is underway on a Highway 15 bridge replacement project in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin prep work this fall on the northbound overpass bridge to westbound Highway 10.

Major construction, including a detour, will begin in earnest in 2027.

The $7.5-million project will replace the bridge over eastbound Highway 10, resurface road approaches, replace guardrails, and make other updates.

Traffic impacts will be minimal this fall, but MnDOT says in 2027, traffic will need to detour around the work zone. Highway 15 will close between Benton County Road 29 and Highway 10. Drivers will be using County Road 29 to access Highway 10 in both directions next spring through the fall.

More details will become available closer to construction.

minnesota department of transportation minnesota department of transportation

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