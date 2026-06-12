GARRISON (WJON News) -- Detour changes are coming to Highway 169 in Garrison near Mille Lacs Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says work on Highway 169 is now completed north of Highway 18, and a temporary roundabout is in place at Highway 169 and Highway 18 to access the city of Garrison.

MnDOT says starting on Monday, the detour on Highway 169 will shift south to Crow Wing County Road 26 for the remainder of the summer. Highway 169 remains closed to through traffic from south of Garrison to Bennettville, forcing drivers to detour around the work area.

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Drivers who want to access the town of Garrison can use the new temporary roundabout at Highway 18 and Highway 169. Expect single-lane traffic, with no shoulders, lane shifts, gravel or grooved surfaces, flaggers, and reduced speeds.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.

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