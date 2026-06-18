ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who use Highway 15 through St. Cloud should expect some overnight lane closures next week.

Starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin nighttime resurfacing work on Highway 15 from Division Street to the Bridge of Hope over the Mississippi River.

Work will take place each night between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Drivers should expect alternating lane closures in both directions. The work will occur in segments as work crews make their way along the corridor.

The resurfacing work is weather-dependent, meaning the work schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather.

MnDOT reminds drivers to obey posted speed limits, be patient, don't drive distracted, and avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

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