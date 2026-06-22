New Interchange Construction Kicks Off in Clearwater Soon
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A two-year road construction project in Clearwater will get underway in July.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start work on a new Highway 24 and Interstate 94 interchange on Tuesday, July 7th.
Crews will begin by preparing the work zone along Highway 24 and I-94 this season.
Next spring, MnDOT will reconstruct the bridge, roadway, and build roundabouts at the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-94 and at County Road 145. Highway 24 will also be reconstructed between Wright County Road 145 and Smith Street.
Wright County will be building a new roundabout this year at Highway 24 and County Road 7.
The $17-million project will also include sidewalk and multi-use trail extensions between County Road 145 and County Road 75.
MnDOT says Highway 24 will remain open throughout construction with one lane of traffic in each direction.
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