CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A two-year road construction project in Clearwater will get underway in July.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start work on a new Highway 24 and Interstate 94 interchange on Tuesday, July 7th.

Crews will begin by preparing the work zone along Highway 24 and I-94 this season.

Next spring, MnDOT will reconstruct the bridge, roadway, and build roundabouts at the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-94 and at County Road 145. Highway 24 will also be reconstructed between Wright County Road 145 and Smith Street.

Wright County will be building a new roundabout this year at Highway 24 and County Road 7.

The $17-million project will also include sidewalk and multi-use trail extensions between County Road 145 and County Road 75.

MnDOT says Highway 24 will remain open throughout construction with one lane of traffic in each direction.

minnesota department of transportation minnesota department of transportation

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