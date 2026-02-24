Minnesota&#8217;s Snowplows Get Quirky Names From Local Voters

Minnesota’s Snowplows Get Quirky Names From Local Voters

Jim Maurice - WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The top vote-getter in MnDOT's Name a Snowplow contest will be stationed right here in central Minnesota.

"Oh for Sleet's Sake" will be emblazoned on a District 3 plow that covers the central part of the state. It will join seven other plows, one in each district of the state, to be named by the public.

The other winners in the Name a Snowplow contest are "Flurrious George", " Sled Zeppelin", "K Pop Blizzard Hunter", "Minne-Snow-ta", "Everyday I'm Shovelin'", O Brother, Where Art Plow?", and "The Life of a Snowgirl".

Nearly 19,000 voters cast a ballot this month to select the winning names.

This is the sixth year Minnesotans have been asked to name a snowplow. There are now 52 plows across the state that have been named through the contest.

