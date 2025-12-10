UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again asking for entries for the annual Name a Snowplow contest.

Minnesotans are asked to submit creative and witty names through MnDOT's website.

Submissions will be taken through noon on Friday, December 19th. MnDOT staff will then review the submissions and open them up for voting in January.

One name will be selected as the winner for one plow in each of MnDOT's eight districts across the state.

Everyone will be allowed to submit one name. They are limited to 30 characters; nothing vulgar will be accepted, and nothing political. Also, past winners will not be considered.

Some past winners include Taylor Drift, Plowy McPlowFace, and We're Off to See the Blizzard.

