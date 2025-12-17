LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A crash involving a semi has closed an exit ramp on Highway 10 near Little Falls.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the westbound Highway 10 exit ramp to Haven Road/County Road 76 until further notice.

MnDOT says a semi truck hauling equipment struck the bridge over Highway 10. A structural assessment determined that the bridge must be closed to make repairs.

The closure will be in place for an extended period of time while a design fix is developed and repairs are completed.

Drivers who are traveling westbound on Highway 10 will need to continue to the next exit at Highway 27 to access Little Falls.

MnDOT will provide updates when information becomes available.

