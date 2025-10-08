Stay Alert As Deer Are On The Move This Season
Deer activity picks up this time of year. MN-Dot's William Van Koevering has suggestions on how you can avoid hitting deer.
Deer are most active around dawn and dusk, which means the chance of a crash rises dramatically during your commute. The best way to avoid a deer-vehicle crash is to stay attentive behind the wheel and expect the unexpected.
Tips for All Drivers:
- Slow down in areas known for deer or where fields and wooded areas meet.
- Be extra cautious from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as this is the peak time for deer activity.
- Use high beams when possible at night to spot deer eyes reflecting light.
- Never swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can cause you to lose control and go off the road, or crash into oncoming traffic.
- Watch for one deer but expect more. Deer often travel in groups.
Tips for Motorcyclists:
- Slow down and use both brakes (front and rear) to stop as quickly as possible when encountering an animal.
- If contact is unavoidable, release the brakes and attempt to swerve slowly behind the animal, only if there is room in your lane.
- Always focus on maintaining control of your motorcycle.