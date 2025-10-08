Deer activity picks up this time of year. MN-Dot's William Van Koevering has suggestions on how you can avoid hitting deer.

Deer are most active around dawn and dusk, which means the chance of a crash rises dramatically during your commute. The best way to avoid a deer-vehicle crash is to stay attentive behind the wheel and expect the unexpected.

Tips for All Drivers:

Slow down in areas known for deer or where fields and wooded areas meet.

Be extra cautious from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as this is the peak time for deer activity.

Use high beams when possible at night to spot deer eyes reflecting light.

Never swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can cause you to lose control and go off the road, or crash into oncoming traffic.

Watch for one deer but expect more. Deer often travel in groups.

Tips for Motorcyclists:

Slow down and use both brakes (front and rear) to stop as quickly as possible when encountering an animal.

If contact is unavoidable, release the brakes and attempt to swerve slowly behind the animal, only if there is room in your lane.

Always focus on maintaining control of your motorcycle.