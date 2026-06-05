Waite Park Family Fun Fest will take place Monday, June 8 thru Friday June 12. Waite Park Family Fun Fest Committee President Mike Linquist joined me on WJON to highlight the events for everyone to take part in starting Monday.

Medallion Hunt

Events include the medallion hunt from Monday-Friday. Clues will be posted daily at 8:20 a.m. on the Waite Park Fun Fest Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wpfunfest). The Prize includes a $300 VISA gift card which will be awarded at the Community Park on Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Kids Day Wednesday June 10

Wednesday is a big day for families as it's Kids Day. The Boy Scouts will be selling hot dogs & pop for $2.00 each. The Kid’s Project Build will be at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Games Galore for Kids will be from 12:00pm - 5:00 pm at Community Park. Carnival games, face painting & water balloon fun. Inflatables and Bubble Machine 12:00-5:00 p.m. Community Park. There will be free Train Tours from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. to STARail Museum 201 3rd St North to learn about Waite Park's railroad history. Come tour the historic caboose. There will be Hockey Fun with the Granite City Lumberjacks from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Community Park Try out your shooting capabilities for a chance to win a prize.

Kid’s Craft & Tattoos will take place from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Community Park Pavillion. Stop on by to let your creativity flow and receive information on a summer reading challenge! There will be a free Bike Helmet from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Community Park Pavillion. Kids must be present to receive a FREE Helmet, while supplies last. The helmet will be fitted appropriately, too! It is sponsored by Waite Park Police Department.

There will be cookie decorating from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Community Park Pavilion. Kids get to decorate their own cookie! Sponsored and provided by Cold Spring Bakery Connection.

The Kiddie Parade Registration will be from 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. The Kiddie Parade will happed at 4:15 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow. Parade starts and ends at the Community Park. Kids are encouraged to dress-up in red, white and blue. Cash prizes for the top entrants ages 2-4, 5-7, 8-10 and best float!

Thursday June 11

On Thursday the citywide garage sale (8am-5pm) will take place along with the Waite Park Friends of the Library book sale from 9am-7pm. Quarry Tours will take place from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Martin Marietta Quarries.

At Community Park they will have food vendors and a beer gardens from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m. There will be Music in the Park from 5:30 - 6:30 and 7:30 - 10:00 p.m. Those in attendance are welcome to set up your own lawn chairs after 5:00 p.m.

Parade

The Grand Day Parade will take place starting at 6:30pm Thursday. The parade route: Waite Park Library (5th Ave & 3rd St N) to 1st St N, to 13th Ave N ending at Community Park. Line up at 5:30 pm. Pop & Popcorn sold along parade route by Boy Scouts.

Friday June 12

Food vendors and beer garden will be open from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m. The 14th Annual “Best of Show” Car Show will take place from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. There is a $10.00 per car entry fee. Trophies to the “Best of Show”, “Mayor’s Choice” & “People Choice” and several plaques for “Outstanding in Class” Gift card drawings! Awards will be presented at 8:00 p.m. The Medallion Hunt winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Music in the Park DJ will take place from 5:00-9:30 p.m.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Linquist, click below.