Waite Park Cancels Family Fun Fest

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has announced they have canceled their annual summer celebration. Family Fun Fest organizers announced on their Facebook page Monday night that they've made the difficult decision to cancel all of the events for 2020.

They went on to say with so much uncertainty about the coming months, they felt this was the responsible decision for everyone's safety and well-being.

Waite Park Family Fun Fest was scheduled for June 8th through the 12th.

Earlier this month Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids announced they had canceled some of their events, but not all of them yet. The Ambassador Pageant June 25 and the Rapids River Days Parade June 26 are both canceled this year.

Currently, the Tanner’s Team Foundation 5K/1K Walk/Run, the Strongman and Strongwoman Championships and the Food Fest slated for June 27 are still on until further notice.