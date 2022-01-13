Waite Park Family Fun Fest To Return This Summer

WAITE PARK -- Mark your calendars as Waite Park Family Fun Fest will return this summer.

Family Fun Fest organizers announced Wednesday the annual summer celebration is scheduled June 6th-10th.

Organizers say this year's festival will be bigger and better than before.

Already announced is central Minnesota's top variety band Stone Road scheduled to play at the car show on June 10th held at Community Park.

The annual summer celebration in Waite Park is returning after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.