Waite Park Family Fun Fest Canceled, Plan to Return in 2022

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has announced they have canceled their annual summer celebration for the second year in a row.

Family Fun Fest organizers announced on their Facebook page they have made the decision to cancel all their events in 2021. Waite Park Family Fun Fest was scheduled for June 7th-11th.

The decision comes as a result of the continuing restrictions on outdoor events surrounding COVID-19.

Organizers say they plan to bring back the annual festival bigger and better than before on June 6th-10th 2022.

Sauk Rapids announced Sunday they plan to hold their annual Rapids River Days celebration this June.

A decision on whether Sartell Summerfest or St. Cloud Granite City Days will go on a planned this year has not yet been announced.

