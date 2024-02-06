Waite Park To Assess City Hall For Expansion

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The city of Waite Park has taken the next step in determining where its new Public Safety Building will be. BKV Group, an architectural firm specializing in public safety facilities, has been evaluating locations over the last several months for the city.

In a special city council work session yesterday afternoon (Monday), BKV recommended expanding the existing city hall building and the council agreed with the recommendation. The next step is for BKV to assess what will all be needed to expand city hall. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says expanding the existing building was the most affordable option:

"And it's the most affordable option based off of concepts is expanding city hall and adding on a new police station to the north of here and then that facility by doing it that way we're looking at the possibility of really addressing more our long term needs."

Waite Park City Hall, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Johnson says everything is just preliminary and they still have to assess what would be needed to expand the existing building:

"How much of it do we really need to you know expand out and how much of it can we utilize at our existing footprint that we have and so those will be things that will be defined and you know how it's going to get laid out and all of that stuff is still just preliminary."

(PHOTO: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News)

Johnson says all four sites BKV looked at are already owned by the city. The other three locations BKV assessed were the old public works site and two different sites near The Ledge Amphitheater.

