They’re Back! This 20+ Year Waite Park Diner Just Reopened.

I had just tried this Diner for the first time in August of this year, then 2 weeks later it suddenly closed. When I was there it was bustling with customers, all the seats were full and it was a fun, lively atmosphere. So I was surprised by it's sudden closure.

After it closed I learned more about it's history and that folks in Waite Park and surrounding areas had been frequenting this diner for decades.

But there is good news. The Park Diner in Waite Park right next to the movie theaters has reopened just in time for the holidays!

Welcome BACK! Park Diner is now open Tuesday-Sunday and has the classic staples that we have loved over the last 20+ years. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, post movie malts, they are bringing it all in their classic 50s fashion!

Open Tuesday - Saturday 7:30am-7pm Sundays 7:30 - 3pm

When they closed in August this was posted on the door:

Apparently they have been able to find new kitchen staff and it has allowed them to reopen. This was on their website when they had to close 4 months ago and it's still there now:

We are an independent locally owned and operated restaurant - not a franchise or part of a chain. Park Diner will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in November of this year. When we were in the development stages two decades ago, our goal was to bring a unique and affordable family dining experience to the St. Cloud area. So we decided to open something you rarely see anymore - a classic 50's themed diner. Our diner is a replica but it is so authentic it instantly takes you back in time the moment you walk in the door. With black and white checkered floors, neon lighting, chrome fixtures, real 50's memorabilia covering the walls, a lunch counter, and 50's music playing in the background, it truly is a unique dining experience. We may be a diner but Park Diner is not just another "greasy spoon". We take great pride in using high quality fresh ingredients in all of our recipes and our food consistently receives high marks from our guests

It's too bad to see that they were closed and couldn't celebrate their 20 year Anniversary in November, but it's good to see this long-standing member of the community back in business and serving guests again.

Be sure to check their website or call them at 320-251-1188 to find out their holiday hours since those may be different than normal hours.

