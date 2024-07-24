Waite Park & St. Joe Showcasing Communities During Conference

WAITE PARK/ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Two area cities get to show off all they have to offer for the next three days. Waite Park and St. Joseph are co-hosting the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities Summer Conference Wednesday through Friday.

The conference offers city officials the chance to connect, learn from speakers, and experience the host city. Waite Park and St. Joe have a packed schedule planned including presentations from MnDOT Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger and Secretary of State Steve Simon, and attending the Legends of Country Tribute Show at The Ledge Amphitheater.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing over 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metro area. See the full list of activities.

Wednesday, July 24

--The conference begins with remarks from CGMC President Rick Schultz and CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson

--Keynote presentation from MnDOT Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger

--Presentation from Dylan Ferguson, Executive Director of the Minnesota Emergency -----Medical Services Regulatory Board

--2024 legislative session review with CGMC Executive Director Bradley Peterson

--Dinner at Rolling Ridge in St. Joseph

--Legends of Country: Tributes to Garth Brooks and Johnny Cash.

Thursday, July 25



--Breakfast with the Mayors! Attendees are invited to join St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz at Kay's Kitchen or Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller at the Park Diner.

--Presentation from Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

--Presentation: Prevailing Wage in Greater Minnesota

--Legislative Housing Panel

--City tours

Friday, July 26

--Labor and employment update from Flaherty & Hood attorney Brandon Fitzsimmons

--Interactive Discussion

--CGMC membership meeting

--Conference adjourns

