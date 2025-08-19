El Loro Closes As Another Mexican Restaurant In Waite Park Vanishes
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A second Mexican restaurant in the St. Cloud area has closed its doors. El Loro Mexican Restaurant, located at 1001 Division Street in Waite Park, has closed. There is a new sign on the building that says Los Cabos Mexican Grill coming soon. However, Waite Park Planning Director Jon Noerenberg says the city was aware of a name change at El Loro via a sign permit request, but that Frontera LLC was recently approved to open a cannabis dispensary at that location.
WJON's phone calls to El Loro have gone unanswered. El Loro opened its Waite Park location on March 6th in 2017. The location has had several restaurants over the years, including Spice, Hacienda, and Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant. El Loro's closing follows that of Anejos' Waite Park location on July 31st. El Loro has 16 Minnesota locations, one in Iowa, and a Chapala Mexican in Princeton.
