Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.

*I've excluded fast-food chains. That isn't what we came here to see.

1. Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop - St. Cloud

Emy D. from Golden Valley: I moved to St. Cloud for college and I often miss my mothers cooking and I always go to Gilbertos to satisfy my Mexican food cravings. I've never had a bad experience and their food is the closest to authentic Mexican food there is in St. Cloud!

2. Taqueria La Perla - Waite Park

Kayla from Bemidji: If your looking for authentic look no further. I stop anytime I'm in St. Cloud area. Great market as well to find specialty items for cooking.

3. Taqueria La Campechana - Waite Park

Kimberly from Minneapolis: Its location may be easy to overlook, but I think everyone should make the effort to come here! They offer a variety of authentic Mexican food at cheap prices.

4. Bravo Burritos - St. Cloud

Dana from St. Paul: My husband and I visited this place too many times while attending SCSU. Thirty some years later, we make the drive from Eagan, MN just get get the food.

5. 7 West - St. Cloud

Anushka J. from St. Cloud: Great selection of beer and food. We had tacos and burger for our food. Foods were out pretty quick. It was so amazing. Every bite was flavorful.

6. El Loro Mexican Restaurant - Waite Park

Ashlyn R. from Sartell: I had the Shrimp Tacos and was very impressed. They tasted great, we're easy to eat (nothing was falling out or dripping onto my hands), and the serving size was just the right amount.

7. Crooked Pint Ale House - Waite Park

Hera M. from Sartell: I had to change my rating to a 5 because of the outstanding service and the consistently good food. We've been here twice more since my first review. During our second visit, I ordered the fish tacos which are excellent.

8. La Casita Mexican Restaurant - Waite Park

Charles from Richmond: Authentic mexican cuisine! Service was very attentive and brought us everything we needed without asking. Food was outstanding, the tacos were delicious and the enchilada sauce astonishing.

9. The Pickled Loon - St. Cloud

Yma S. from Walker: EAT THE FRIED AVOCADO TACOS! So creative and delicious! Since I had them last year, every time I go thru St. Cloud, it's my jam. Thanks to the genius who came up with this culinary compilation!

10. Mexican Village - St. Cloud

Millie G. visiting from Virginia: Cute little restaurant in "old town" St Cloud. The shredded beef and chicken tacos were so flavorful and tender. YUM!

A couple of honorable mentions I would like to add because they weren't on the list but have great tacos, Molitor's Quarry Grill and Bar (20 Acre Tacos) and Hernandez Burrito (anything on their menu just in a taco shell).

