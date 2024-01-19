I saw online recently a bunch of people making their own taco seasoning. There were plenty of reasons given for people making their own seasoning mix, some were making their own to reduce the amount of sodium they were taking in, others wanted better flavors, but others didn't want to purchase any seasonings from stores because of an ingredient. That ingredient is listed as Silicon Dioxide, aka Silica.

Silicon Dioxide is a common ingredient that can be found in various products including taco seasoning, there was even a thread on Reddit about it.

The shared recipe I saw the most online was attributed to chef Rachel Ray.

Rachel Ray talked about how you should make your own taco seasoning because the stuff you buy in stores is full of sodium (and it has silica in it, which is like the little packet found in new shoes that says DO NOT EAT!).

So full of flavor. Simply spices!

1 Tbsp. chili powder 1 Tbsp. ground cumin 1 Tbsp. garlic powder... 1 Tbsp. onion powder 1/4 Tbsp. crushed red pepper

Mix in a small bowl. Then add to 1 pound of ground beef & add 3/4 cup water. If the above recipe doesn't do it for you, I Googled a bunch of different recipes that you are welcome to sort through and see if there are any that stand out to you to try.

