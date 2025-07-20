Local Hobby Store Says Goodbye

Local Hobby Store Says Goodbye

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A long-time Waite Park hobby business has decided to close. After almost 30 years, Gruber's Quilt Shop at 310 4th Avenue Northeast in the Dan Tree Court in Waite Park has closed. A sign on the door and a post on Facebook from the owners say that with a heavy heart, the store is closing due to circumstances beyond their control.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The note thanks everyone for their support and states that if anyone had a quilt in the longarm room or a retreat booked, they will be contacting them directly. A Facebook post by Minnesota Quilters Inc. says the store will be reopening under new ownership.

Facebook
loading...

WJON reached out to Minnesota Quilters Inc. for comment but has not yet received a response. Gruber's Quilt Shop moved to St. Cloud from Genola in 1998 and then into its current location in Waite Park in the early 2000s.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Most popular grocery stores in America

The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

Gallery Credit: Angela Brown

Filed Under: quilt, Quilt Shop, Waite Park
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON