WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A long-time Waite Park hobby business has decided to close. After almost 30 years, Gruber's Quilt Shop at 310 4th Avenue Northeast in the Dan Tree Court in Waite Park has closed. A sign on the door and a post on Facebook from the owners say that with a heavy heart, the store is closing due to circumstances beyond their control.

The note thanks everyone for their support and states that if anyone had a quilt in the longarm room or a retreat booked, they will be contacting them directly. A Facebook post by Minnesota Quilters Inc. says the store will be reopening under new ownership.

WJON reached out to Minnesota Quilters Inc. for comment but has not yet received a response. Gruber's Quilt Shop moved to St. Cloud from Genola in 1998 and then into its current location in Waite Park in the early 2000s.

