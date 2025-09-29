Wednesday October 1 is national coffee with a cop day. Alicia Mages from Waite Park PD and Tri-County Crime Stoppers says Waite Park Police will be at Cashwise in Waite Park from 9am-11am. She encourages residents to stop by and visit with Waite Park Police. Mages says there is no formal program for this event.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages, click below.