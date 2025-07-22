New Sidewalk To Boost Accessibility At Rivers Edge Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A needed improvement will be coming soon to an area park. The Waite Park City Council approved the addition of a sidewalk between the two Kwik Trip ballfields at River's Edge Park. The addition was requested by the Public Works Department and the Babe Ruth Board of Directors because of visitors' feedback about the walking distance between fields for people with disabilities or limited mobility.

The cost to add the sidewalks is $12,500, and the addition will be included in the 2025 Street Improvement Project, which is currently under budget.

